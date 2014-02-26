Paris Club says too early for feedback on Argentina debt offer

PARIS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Paris Club of creditor nations has received clarification from Argentina on its recent debt repayment proposal, but is not yet in a position to respond, its secretary general said on Wednesday.

Eager to settle disputes with its creditors, Argentina outlined its conditions for repaying the roughly $9.5 billion in debt it owes Paris Club members last month.

“We have just received clarification from Argentina, we are not in position now to provide feedback to Argentina,” secretary general Clotilde L‘Angevin told Reuters after a regular meeting of the club’s members. She declined to provide further details.