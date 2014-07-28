FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina pays Paris Club first tranche to clear debt
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2014 / 9:55 PM / 3 years ago

Argentina pays Paris Club first tranche to clear debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, July 28 (Reuters) - Argentina on Monday paid the Paris club a first $642 million tranche as part of a deal to clear its debts with the wealthy club of creditor nations, the economy ministry said.

“In this way, Argentina continues its path of resolving the international liabilities produced by the 2001 default,” the ministry said in a statement.

Argentina clinched a landmark deal with the Paris Club in May to clear around $9.7 billion of arrears resulting from the country’s 2002 default over the next five years. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.