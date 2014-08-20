FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentine peso hits record low of 13.43 per dlr on black market -traders
August 20, 2014 / 2:50 PM / 3 years ago

Argentine peso hits record low of 13.43 per dlr on black market -traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Argentina’s peso currency fell 1.5 percent in early trading on Wednesday to strike a new record low of 13.43 per dollar on the black market, traders said, as investors reacted to plans unveiled by the government to restructure its external debt.

Foreign exchange controls force most Argentines to buy dollars on the black market, which is widely seen as a truer rate of exchange than the official rate of 8.2900 to the greenback. (Reporting by Waltern Bianchi; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

