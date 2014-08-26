FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentine black-market peso falls to new low despite rate rise
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 26, 2014 / 4:00 PM / 3 years ago

Argentine black-market peso falls to new low despite rate rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Argentina’s peso fell on Tuesday to a new record low of 14.05 per dollar on the black market despite a decision this week by the central bank to hike interest rates to ease pressure on the currency, traders said.

Foreign exchange controls force most Argentines to buy dollars on the black market, wich is widely seen as a truer rate of exchange than the official rate. The official rate edged fractionally lower on Tuesday to 8.405 to the greenback. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Richard Lough and Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.