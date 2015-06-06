FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina says will appeal U.S. 'me too' court decision
June 6, 2015 / 1:25 AM / 2 years ago

Argentina says will appeal U.S. 'me too' court decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, June 5 (Reuters) - Argentina’s economy ministry issued a statement on Friday saying it will appeal a U.S. court decision made earlier in the day that ordered the country to pay $5.4 billion to more than 500 “me-too” holders of defaulted debt.

The holders have joined a long-running legal battle being played out in the U.S. federal courts over outstanding debts left over from Argentina’s 2002 sovereign bond default.

Reporting by Hugh Bronstein and Eliana Raszewski; Editing by Bernard Orr

