U.S. court seeks bondholder response to Argentina payment plan

NEW YORK, April 2 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday ordered Argentina bondholders who have been suing to collect $1.33 billion to respond to an alternative payment plan the country put forward last week.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York directed creditors who did not participate in Argentina’s two debt restructurings following its 2002 default to submit a response by April 22.

The holdout bondholders are led by Elliott Management affiliate NML Capital Ltd and Aurelius Capital Management.