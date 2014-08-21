FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina bondholders working with Deutsche Bank on RUFO waiver
August 21, 2014

Argentina bondholders working with Deutsche Bank on RUFO waiver

NEW YORK, Aug 21 (IFR) - A group of Argentina’s exchange bondholders is working with Deutsche Bank to remove the so-called RUFO clause that prevents the sovereign from offering holdout creditors better terms than those who took part in its 2005 and 2010 restructurings.

Christopher Clark, a partner at law firm Latham & Watkins, which is advising holders of over EUR5.2bn of Argentine debt, told IFR on Thursday that a consent solicitation on the clause is in the works.

“We are moving forward and we are working with Deutsche Bank to progress as rapidly as possible to a solicitation,” Clark said. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo)

