Argentina must pay 'me-too' claims for $5.4 bln - U.S. judge

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Argentina must pay $5.4 billion to more than 500 “me-too” holders of defaulted debt before it can pay the majority of its creditors, a U.S. judge ruled on Friday, in another legal defeat for the South American country.

The decision from U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in New York is the latest development in long-running litigation by creditors seeking full repayment on Argentina’s bonds following its $100 billion default in 2002.

Griesa has previously ordered the country to pay $1.33 billion plus interest to a group of holdout hedge funds who refused to exchange their debt before it can pay other creditors. Argentina again fell into default in July 2014 after refusing to honor those orders.

In Friday’s ruling, Griesa said the “me-too” creditors held bonds that were substantially similar to those held by the hedge funds and thus should be treated the same way. The bonds, he said, contain a clause that requires payment at the same time as creditors who agreed to exchange their debt in 2005 and 2010 restructurings.

Argentina, he said, has violated that clause by refusing to pay the holdouts while attempting to pay the exchange bondholders, who hold about 92 percent of the defaulted debt worth around $28 billion in outstanding principal.

“By making payments on this superior class of debt, the Republic has violated its promise to rank plaintiffs’ bonds equally with its later-issued external indebtedness,” Griesa wrote.

A spokeswoman for Argentina’s government was not immediately available. Representatives of the lead hedge funds, Elliott Management’s affiliate NML Capital Ltd and Aurelius Capital Management, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.