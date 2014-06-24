FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Foul! Argentina's president likens herself to mistreated goalkeeper
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 24, 2014 / 1:31 AM / 3 years ago

Foul! Argentina's president likens herself to mistreated goalkeeper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, June 23 (Reuters) - While Argentina notches victories in the World Cup, President Cristina Fernandez is grappling with a debt crisis and feels like a goalkeeper facing endless penalties and a biased referee.

“I can be the goalkeeper. The truth is ... given we’re in a World Cup mood, they shoot penalties at me, free kicks, they score with their hand ... The referees screw us over two-thirds of the time with terrible bias,” Fernandez said at the end of a speech about Argentina’s car industry.

Leftist Fernandez did not mention the ongoing battle with investors who refused to take part in bond restructurings after Argentina’s catastrophic 2002 default, which plunged millions into poverty.

But she has in the past lambasted holdout creditors as “vultures” who snapped up dirt-cheap bonds planning to drag Argentina into court to make a killing. Her government has also blasted U.S. courts for pushing Latin America’s No. 3 economy on the brink of a fresh default.

But after a major legal setback in courts last week, Fernandez softened her tone and agreed to negotiate with the holdouts, something she had vowed never to do.

Eclipsing the debt saga for many in football-crazed Argentina is the ongoing World Cup tournament in neighboring Brazil, where superstar Lionel Messi carries their hopes of clinching a third title.

“We’re marching on,” Fernandez exclaimed, framed by images of former first lady Eva Peron. “Don’t let your guard drop, because in another attack, we’ll score another goal!” (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Simon Gardner and Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.