Argentina's Kicillof says talks with mediator to continue Wednesday
July 30, 2014 / 3:36 AM / 3 years ago

Argentina's Kicillof says talks with mediator to continue Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 29 (Reuters) - Argentina's Economy Minister Axel Kicillof said on Tuesday he would resume talks in New York with a court-appointed mediator on Wednesday in the country's dispute with holdout investors, and declined to comment further.

"I cannot give information," he told reporters after leaving the mediator's offices late on Tuesday. "We are working."

After a long battle in the U.S. courts, Argentina has until the end of Wednesday to either pay in full the hedge funds that rejected its restructuring on their defaulted bonds, cut a deal or win a stay of the court order that triggered the deadline. (Reporting by Dan Bases)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
