Argentina to hold further debt talks on Wednesday -gov't source

BUENOS AIRES, July 30 (Reuters) - Argentina will hold further debt talks with “holdout” investors in New York on Wednesday, a government source said, as talks to avoid a second default in little over a decade went down to the wire.

It was not clear at what time the meeting would take place, nor whether the Argentine negotiators would meet face-to-face or talk through mediator Daniel Pollack. Pollack said overnight that no meeting was confirmed. (Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz; Writing by Richard Lough Editing by W Simon)