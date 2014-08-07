FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina seeks legal case against U.S. in The Hague
August 7, 2014 / 4:50 PM / 3 years ago

Argentina seeks legal case against U.S. in The Hague

AMSTERDAM, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Argentina on Thursday asked the world court in The Hague to launch proceedings against the United States over Argentine sovereign debt, the latest move in the South American country’s long-standing dispute with holdout creditors.

A statement issued by the International Court of Justice, the U.N.’s highest court for disputes between nations, said the request had been “transmitted to the U.S. Government. However, no action will be taken in the proceedings unless and until” Washington accepts the court’s jurisdiction.

Argentina said in its application to the court that the United States had “committed violations of Argentine sovereignty and immunities and other related violations as a result of judicial decisions adopted by U.S. tribunals.” (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

