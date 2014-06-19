Argentine GDP-linked warrants drop on uncertainty over debt talks

BUENOS AIRES, June 19 (Reuters) - Argentina’s dollar-denominated GDP-linked securities plunged 8.5 percent on Thursday on uncertainty over whether the country would negotiate with holdout investors in order to try to avoid a new default, traders said.

Argentine cabinet chief Jorge Capitanich said earlier on Thursday Argentina had no delegation prepared for a “possible” trip to the United States to seek negotiations in the ongoing bond dispute, though he did not say the talks were off. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Walter Bianchi)