FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Argentina in talks to buy four Airbus C-295 planes for military
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
December 14, 2016 / 7:31 PM / 8 months ago

Argentina in talks to buy four Airbus C-295 planes for military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Argentina is in talks to buy four C-295 aircraft manufactured by Europe's Airbus Group SE as it moves to replace an outdated military fleet, a navy spokesman said on Wednesday.

Purchase of the twin-turboprop tactical military transport planes for the navy and air force could take up to two years to complete, the spokesman said.

Argentina's state-run news agency Telam said the four planes were meant to help replace a fleet of F-27s, the last of which was retired in November.

The amount Argentina is willing to pay for new planes is unknown.

Telam also said Airbus had signed an agreement with Argentina's aircraft factory (FadeA) earlier this year giving FadeA a role in manufacturing planes.

Airbus did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Tom Brown

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.