Argentina June primary budget deficit $35.3 mln

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Argentina had a primary budget deficit of 286.8 million pesos ($35.3 million) in June versus a surplus of 156.1 million pesos in the same month last year, the government said on Thursday.

In May Argentina reported a primary budget surplus of 3.076 billion pesos.

The primary budget balance, which measures government spending relative to income and does not include interest payments on outstanding debt, is followed closely by the markets as an indicator of Argentina’s ability to meet its financial obligations. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Editing by James Dalgleish)