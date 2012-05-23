FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dollar outflows persist in Argentina, peso weakens
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2012 / 8:35 PM / 5 years ago

Dollar outflows persist in Argentina, peso weakens

Jorge Otaola, Walter Bianchi

3 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, May 23 (Reuters) - Dollars are being withdrawn from Argentine banks - up to $100 million per day according to one banking source - as savers grasp for greenbacks in reaction to a government crackdown on access to the U.S. currency.

Last week, tax authorities clamped down on dollar withdrawals to make up for slower inflows of the U.S. currency. The move was one of many government policies, including import curbs, that have hurt confidence in Latin America’s No. 3 economy.

The peso explored historically weak levels on the unofficial market, hitting 6.15 to the greenback on Wednesday.

The jarring curbs on access to dollars have made Argentines nervous about the future of the peso while exports to its largest trade partner Brazil slow due to slackening demand from the neighboring country.

Weak soy and corn harvests, walloped by a December-January drought, are also pinching dollar inflows and raising questions about what Argentina might do next to protect central bank foreign reserves, which are used to pay government debt.

“Fear is inducing people to try to get their hands on dollars to hold onto at home or put into safety deposit boxes,” one banker told Reuters, asking not to be named.

Another banking source with direct knowledge of the situation said Argentina’s financial system was losing $100 million per day due to the fever pitch dollar demand.

The spread between the official dollar-peso rate and the black market rate widened to 38 percent on Wednesday.

Argentina’s banking system shed 17 percent of its dollar deposits in November, just after newly re-elected President Cristina Fernandez imposed new rules on foreign currency purchases, requiring prior approval from the tax agency.

The policy uncertainty increased last week when those rules were made even stricter. Fernandez easily won a second term October despite complaints from business groups, farmers and trade partners about her interventionist policies.

The country’s strong-growing economy bolstered her popularity during her first four-year term. But its expansion is slowing due to global economic sluggishness.

Fernandez’s budget forecasts 5.1 percent growth this year, down from 8.9 percent in 2011.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.