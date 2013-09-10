FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P cuts Argentina's sovereign rating to CCC-plus from B-minus
September 10, 2013 / 9:02 PM / 4 years ago

S&P cuts Argentina's sovereign rating to CCC-plus from B-minus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s on Tuesday cut its long-term sovereign foreign currency credit rating on Argentina to CCC-plus from B-minus in the wake of a U.S. appeals court upholding an order for Buenos Aires to pay holdout investors on unrestructured debt.

The outlook on the credit remains negative, the firm said in a statement. The firm also lowered its unsolicited short-term ratings on Argentina to C from B.

The U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court’s ruling but put a stay on the order pending an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

