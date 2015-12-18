FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina to issue $2 bln of 2016 bonds to settle importers' debt
December 18, 2015 / 11:21 PM / 2 years ago

Argentina to issue $2 bln of 2016 bonds to settle importers' debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Argentina said on Friday it would issue $2 billion of dollar-denominated Bonar 2016 bonds on Dec. 28 to importers who can sell them in order to settle their backlog of payments.

A new, center-right government took office in Argentina last Thursday, promising to deal with trade and capital controls that critics say have choked Latin America’s third largest economy.

Already on Wednesday, the government lifted the capital restrictions for future operations, but said it would have to issue a bond to finance the backlog of payments importers owed for shipments.

The Economy Ministry said in a statement that importers could buy the bonds, that have a 6 percent coupon, with pesos and then sell them from Jan. 15. (Reporting by Sarah Marsh)

