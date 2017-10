BUENOS AIRES, March 5 (Reuters) - Argentina posted a primary budget deficit of 11.05 billion pesos ($2.25 billion) in December, compared with a 8.11 billion peso deficit in the same month a year earlier, the government said on Tuesday.

The primary budget balance, which shows government finances before debts are paid, accumulated a deficit of 4.37 billion pesos in 2012. This compared with a surplus of 4.92 billion pesos in 2011.