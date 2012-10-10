FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-UPDATE 1-Argentine August primary surplus 777.2 mln pesos
October 10, 2012 / 11:11 PM / 5 years ago

RPT-UPDATE 1-Argentine August primary surplus 777.2 mln pesos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Primary balance shows government savings before debts are paid

* Surplus was 529 million pesos in July 2012

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Argentina posted a primary budget surplus of 777.2 million pesos (US$164.8 million) in August, widening 80 percent from 431.9 million pesos a year earlier, the government said on Wednesday.

The primary budget balance shows government savings before debts are paid. It is an important indicator of fiscal health in Argentina, which has been virtually shut out of global credit markets since a 2002 default.

In July of this year the primary surplus was 529 million pesos versus 387 million pesos in July 2011.

