UPDATE 1-Argentina posts primary surplus of 660 mln pesos in Oct
December 4, 2012 / 11:46 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Argentina posts primary surplus of 660 mln pesos in Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Argentina posted a primary budget surplus of 660 million pesos ($136 million) in October , widening 48 percent from a year earlier, the government said on Tuesday.

The primary budget balance shows government savings before debts are paid. It is an important indicator of fiscal health in Argentina, which has been virtually shut out of global credit markets since a 2002 default.

The country’s overall fiscal deficit was 4.1 billion pesos, widening 36 percent from the same month a year earlier, the Economy Ministry data showed.

It was the fourth straight month in which the primary budget data was released much later than usual, with no explanation provided. In the past, the prior month’s figures were published around the 20th of each month.

Argentina’s primary surplus totaled 446 million pesos in October 2011.

