FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Argentina registers primary budget deficit in November
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 10, 2013 / 12:15 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 2-Argentina registers primary budget deficit in November

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* November’s primary deficit totals 723.3 million pesos

* Fiscal deficit jumps to 2.27 billion pesos

* Primary spending surges 38.5 pct to 63.34 billion pesos

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Argentina posted a primary budget deficit of 723.3 million pesos ($146.5 million) in November as spending growth outpaced rising revenue, government data showed on Wednesday.

Latin America’s No. 3 economy posted a primary budget surplus of 425.9 million pesos in the same month a year earlier and November’s result is the first deficit since June.

The primary budget balance shows government savings before debts are paid. It was an important indicator of fiscal health in Argentina, which has been virtually shut out of global credit markets since a 2002 default.

After debt repayments, November’s data showed a fiscal deficit of 2.27 billion pesos. That compares with a deficit of just 50.4 million pesos in the same month a year earlier.

Primary spending rose a brisk 38.5 percent to 63.34 billion pesos, fueled largely by layouts to cover pension benefits and outpacing growth in tax revenue.

Tax income rose 28 percent in November year-on-year.

November’s figure brings the primary budget surplus in the first 11 months of 2012 to 6.67 billion pesos, the Economy Ministry said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.