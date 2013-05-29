FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Argentina March primary budget surplus 438.3 mln pesos
May 29, 2013 / 11:46 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Argentina March primary budget surplus 438.3 mln pesos

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, May 29 (Reuters) - Argentina posted a primary
budget surplus of 438.3 million pesos ($83.1 million) in March
, a narrowing of 48.4 percent from the surplus of
848.6 million pesos recorded a year earlier, the government said
on Wednesday.
    The primary budget balance shows government finances before
debts are paid. Argentina has been virtually shut out of global
credit markets since a 2002 default, and it uses the central
bank's international reserves to repay private creditors. 
    
     Data listed below in millions of Argentine pesos.   
                     Latest         Previous        Year Ago
 Primary             +438.3          +204.0          +848.6
 balance                                         
 Overall fiscal     -3575.7          -526.3         -2392.3
 balance                                         
 Government         +66869.2        +63072.0        +55910.4
 income                                          
 Primary            +66430.9        +62868.0        +55061.8
 spending

