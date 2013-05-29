UPDATE 1-Argentina March primary budget surplus 438.3 mln pesos

BUENOS AIRES, May 29 (Reuters) - Argentina posted a primary budget surplus of 438.3 million pesos ($83.1 million) in March , a narrowing of 48.4 percent from the surplus of 848.6 million pesos recorded a year earlier, the government said on Wednesday. The primary budget balance shows government finances before debts are paid. Argentina has been virtually shut out of global credit markets since a 2002 default, and it uses the central bank's international reserves to repay private creditors. Data listed below in millions of Argentine pesos. Latest Previous Year Ago Primary +438.3 +204.0 +848.6 balance Overall fiscal -3575.7 -526.3 -2392.3 balance Government +66869.2 +63072.0 +55910.4 income Primary +66430.9 +62868.0 +55061.8 spending