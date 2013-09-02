FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Argentina posts June primary budget surplus of 156 mln pesos
September 2, 2013 / 10:47 PM / in 4 years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Argentina posted a primary
budget surplus of 156.2 million pesos ($27.5 million) in June
, in contrast with a deficit of 726.2 million pesos
posted a year earlier, the government said on Monday.
    Higher government income appears to have boosted the budget
balance in June. 
    The primary budget balance reflects the government's
finances before paying debts. Argentina has been virtually shut
out of global credit markets since a 2002 default, and it uses
the central bank's international reserves to repay creditors.
    
 All data listed below in millions of Argentine pesos:
    
                       Latest          Year ago 
 Primary               +156.2           -726.2
 balance                                          
 Overall fiscal      -5,006.2         -3,766.6
 balance                                          
 Government          59,288           50,599.3   
 income                                           
 Primary             72,353           65,758.1 
 spending

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
