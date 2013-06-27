FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Argentina's April primary budget surplus up to 1.45 bln pesos
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 27, 2013 / 11:17 PM / in 4 years

TABLE-Argentina's April primary budget surplus up to 1.45 bln pesos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, June 27 (Reuters) - Argentina posted a primary
budget surplus of 1.45 billion pesos ($270 million) in April
, up about 37 percent from 1.06 billion pesos a year
earlier, the government said on Thursday.
    The primary budget balance shows government finances before
debts are paid. Argentina has been virtually shut out of global
credit markets since a 2002 default, and it uses the central
bank's international reserves to repay private creditors.
    
     Data listed below in millions of Argentine pesos.   
                     Latest         Previous        Year Ago
 Primary            +1445.7          +438.3         +1061.4
 balance                                         
 Overall fiscal     -3065.9         -3575.7         -1863.3
 balance                                         
 Government         +70578.4        +66869.2        +52875.8
 income                                          
 Primary            +69132.7        +66430.9        +51814.4
 spending

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.