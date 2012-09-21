Argentina 2nd-qtr current account surplus widens 3 pct vs yr ago

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Argentina reported a current account surplus of $1.71 billion in the second quarter , 3 percent wider than a revised surplus of $1.66 billion in the same period last year, the government said on Friday.

The current account is the broadest measure of a country’s foreign transactions, encompassing trade, services and an array of financial flows, including interest payments.

The government also revised the first-quarter figure to a deficit of $282 million, from $552 million previously.