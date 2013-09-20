FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina says current account surplus $650 million in 2nd-quarter
September 20, 2013 / 7:10 PM / 4 years ago

Argentina says current account surplus $650 million in 2nd-quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, 20 sep (Reuters) - Argentina reported a current account surplus of $650 million in the second quarter , 46.7 percent lower than a revised surplus of $1.22 billion in the same period last year, the government said on Friday.

The current account is the broadest measure of a country’s foreign transactions, encompassing trade, services and an array of financial flows, including interest payments.

The government also revised the first-quarter figure to a deficit of $2.370 billion, from a deficit of $2.380 billion previously.

