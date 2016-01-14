FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina says will first settle with bondholders in New York
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
January 14, 2016 / 7:51 PM / 2 years ago

Argentina says will first settle with bondholders in New York

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Argentina will seek to settle with bondholders suing the country in New York over unpaid debts before seeking a deal with creditors elsewhere, Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay said on Thursday.

“What we want is to resolve all the cases with a firm sentence in the New York judiciary as a first step and then of course we will, in a second step, deal with the cases pending in other jurisdictions,” Prat-Gay told reporters.

The minister added that any preliminary deal would be subject to Congress approval. (Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi and Hugh Bronstein; Writing by Sarah Marsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.