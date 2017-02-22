FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina sets 2019 fiscal deficit target of 2.2 pct of GDP
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
February 22, 2017 / 3:26 PM / 6 months ago

Argentina sets 2019 fiscal deficit target of 2.2 pct of GDP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Argentina has set a goal of a fiscal deficit equal to 2.2 percent of gross domestic product in 2019, Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne said on Wednesday.

The government expects the deficit to fall from 4.2 percent this year to 3.2 percent in 2018, he said. Dujovne also unveiled quarterly deficit goals, including 0.6 percent in the first quarter of this year, 2 percent in the second quarter and 3.2 percent in the third quarter. (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

