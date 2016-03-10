Argentina says 2015 primary deficit widens to 5.4 pct of GDP

BUENOS AIRES, March 10 (Reuters) - Argentina’s primary fiscal deficit widened sharply in 2015 to 291.66 billion pesos ($22.26 billion) or 5.4 percent of gross domestic product, marking a 73 percent increase in peso terms on the previous year, government data showed on Thursday.

In January, the primary deficit came out at 548.0 million pesos, 91 percent narrower than the same month a year earlier.

Argentina recorded a primary fiscal deficit of 3.8 percent in 2014, according to the new center-right government of President Mauricio Macri. ($1 = 13.10 pesos on Dec. 31) (Reporting by Hugh Bronstein and Richard Lough)