BUENOS AIRES, March 21 (Reuters) - Argentina’s economy expanded by 3.2 percent in January from a year earlier after growing just 1.9 percent in 2012, President Cristina Fernandez said during a live televised speech on Thursday.

The INDEC statistics institute is due to release the EMAE economic activity index data for January on Friday at 1900 GMT. A Reuters poll of nine analysts yielded a median growth forecast of 1.7 percent year-on-year.