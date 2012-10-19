FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Argentina economic growth slows in August vs year ago
October 19, 2012 / 7:41 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 2-Argentina economic growth slows in August vs year ago

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* August activity +1.4 pct yr/yr vs +2.7 pct in July
    * Month-on-month growth cools to +0.2 pct from +0.5 pct
    * Creditors wonder if GDP warrant payment will be triggered


    By Hilary Burke and Guido Nejamkis
    BUENOS AIRES, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Argentina's economy showed
signs of weakness again in August with growth of just 1.4
percent year-on-year, below July's print and beneath
market expectations, government data showed on Friday.
    Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast August growth at a
median of 2.0 percent, with estimates ranging from 0.7 percent
to 3.9 percent growth.
    The government also reported the EMAE economic activity
index, a close proxy for gross domestic product, rose 0.2
percent in August versus July. This compared with 0.5 percent
growth in July versus June.
    A long boom period in Latin America's No. 3 economy came to
an abrupt end this year due to sluggish global demand, high
inflation, a poor grains harvest and the impact of government
import and currency controls on investment.        
    August's poor show is bad news for holders of Argentina's
growth-linked GDP warrants. Many analysts have already said they
expect official 2012 growth will come in below the 3.26 percent
threshold that would trigger about $4 billion worth of warrant
payments next year.  
    "In order for the GDP warrants to end up in the money, real
GDP growth would have to average 5.1 percent year-on-year (1.65
percent month-on-month, seasonally adjusted) during
September-December, which currently appears unlikely," senior
Goldman Sachs economist Alberto Ramos wrote in a research note.
    Argentina's GDP showed zero growth in the second quarter but
began rebounding in July, according to the EMAE, with activity
rising 2.7 percent year-on-year.
    Many private economists have accused the government of
exaggerating economic growth in recent years, and some now say
it may purposely report growth below the warrant threshold so
they can spend the "extra" money ahead of next year's mid-term
election.        
    The government said that from January through August, the
economy expanded 2.3 percent versus the same period last year.
    Economic consultancy Orlando J. Ferreres & Associates (OJF)
estimated that real economic growth was nil in the first eight
months of the year.
    "(The official data) curve is similar to the 2008-09 crisis,
when global GDP fell. But this year, the global situation is not
that bad," said Milagros Gismondi, chief economist at OJF.
    "These figures show a sharp deceleration that can't be
attributed to the world but rather to the drop in investment, a
decline in industrial production and limits on imports. It was
self-created," she added.        
    Previous economic data from August was mixed. While the
decline in industrial production was milder than in prior months
and tax revenue data was strong, construction activity fell
sharply and electricity generation was weak.
    The EMAE release provides no detail on the growth numbers.
    Growth jumped 10.1 percent in August 2011 from a year
earlier.

