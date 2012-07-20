WRAPUP 1-Argentine economy shrinks in May for first time since 2009

* May economic activity falls 0.5 pct yr/yr

* June industrial production down 4.7 pct

By Hilary Burke

BUENOS AIRES, July 20 (Reuters) - Argentina’s economy contracted in May as factory output tumbled, the first time activity has declined since July 2009 when a global financial crisis shriveled growth.

Economic activity fell 0.5 percent in May year-on-year, slowing from April’s 0.6 percent growth rate, government data showed on Friday. The figure matched the median forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The economy grew 0.2 percent in May versus April, however, according to the government’s EMAE economic activity index -- a close proxy for gross domestic product.

Latin America’s No. 3 economy is decelerating sharply after boasting China-like growth rates in most of the past nine years. High inflation, a sluggish world economy, waning Brazilian demand and new trade and currency controls at home have prompted the slowdown.

Industrial production, which was a key driver of growth, has fallen for three straight months in year-on-year terms.

The INDEC statistics agency said factory output sank 4.7 percent in June year-on-year, a touch below May’s 4.6 percent decline. That marked industry’s worst performance since January 2009.

The market expected a 3.9 percent year-on-year decline in June, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

The government said factory output fell 0.1 percent in June versus May, according to seasonally adjusted data.

Argentina has been under fire for years over the accuracy of its economic data but a sudden shift to statistics that seem closer to reality has also raised eyebrows.