BUENOS AIRES, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Argentina rose 6.4 percent in June compared with the same month last year, the government announced on Friday, a reading that outperformed market expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 6.0 percent rise in economic activity during the month, according to the median forecast.

A statement from the INDEC statistics office also said that June activity rose 0.4 percent from May.