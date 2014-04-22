FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentine economy grew 1.3 pct in February vs year ago
April 22, 2014 / 7:10 PM / 3 years ago

Argentine economy grew 1.3 pct in February vs year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, April 22 (Reuters) - Argentinas economy grew 1.3 percent in February compared with the same month a year ago, the government said on Tuesday, a result that outpaced market expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected an expansion of 0.8 percent for Februarys EMAE economic activity index, which is a close proxy for gross domestic product.

The government also revised January economic activity to positive 1.4 percent from a previously reported expansion of 1.2 percent. (Reporting By Alejandro Lifschitz; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

