Argentine industrial output fell 4.9 pct in May from yr-ago, as forecast
#Market News
June 25, 2014 / 7:06 PM / 3 years ago

Argentine industrial output fell 4.9 pct in May from yr-ago, as forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, June 25 (Reuters) - Argentina’s industrial production fell 4.9 percent in May on the year in seasonally adjusted terms, the government said on Wednesday, marking the 10th consecutive monthly decline due largely to weakness in the automobile sector.

The figure was in line with the median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Industrial production slipped 0.2 percent in May from the previous month in non-seasonally adjusted terms, the government added. (Reporting by Buenos Aires newsroom; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
