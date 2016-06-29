FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Argentina says economy grew 0.5 pct in Q1 under president Macri
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 29, 2016 / 7:30 PM / a year ago

Argentina says economy grew 0.5 pct in Q1 under president Macri

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, June 29 (Reuters) - Argentina said on Wednesday the economy expanded 0.5 percent in the first quarter versus the year-earlier period, the first gross domestic product (GDP) data for 2016 released by President Mauricio Macri's administration.

The number, published by the revamped Indec statistics agency, dramatically surpassed analysts' expectations of a 1.3 percent contraction for the January through March period, according to a Reuters poll.

Indec also revised its 2015 GDP growth figure to 2.37 percent from the 2.1 percent expansion that Macri's government had initially reported for last year. (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.