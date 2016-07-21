FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Argentina says fiscal deficit widened to 45.1 bln pesos in June
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 21, 2016 / 11:25 PM / a year ago

Argentina says fiscal deficit widened to 45.1 bln pesos in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, July 21 (Reuters) - Argentina posted a primary fiscal deficit of 45.1 billion pesos ($3 billion) in June, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday, more than doubling from a deficit of 22 billion pesos in the same month a year earlier.

The fiscal deficit in the first half of 2016 was 121 billion pesos, up 365 percent from the same period a year ago, the ministry said. Taming the fiscal deficit is one of the top policy priorities of center-right President Mauricio Macri.

($1 = 15 Argentine pesos)

Reporting By Walter Bianchi, Writing by Mitra Taj; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.