a year ago
Argentina will not need more than $15 bln debt in 2017 -Prat-Gay
September 19, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

Argentina will not need more than $15 bln debt in 2017 -Prat-Gay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Argentina will not need to issue more than $10 billion to $15 billion in international debt next year, Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay said at an event in New York on Monday.

In April, President Mauricio Macri ended a decade-long legal battle with mostly U.S. creditors who refused to accept payment terms from a 2002 default in Argentina, enabling the country to issue international bonds again. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Alan Crosby)

