(Corrects to "narrower" deficit from "wider" in headline and first paragraph, adds revised second-quarter deficit in second paragraph)

BUENOS AIRES Dec 20 Argentina posted a narrower current account deficit of $2.97 billion in the third quarter, the government said on Tuesday.

The latest figure was smaller than the revised $4.231 billion deficit posted in the third quarter of last year. The deficit was $3.069 billion in the second quarter, revised up from a previous reading of $2.679 billion.

The current account is the broadest measure of a country's foreign transactions encompassing trade, services, and an array of financial flows, including interest payments. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)