BUENOS AIRES Dec 20 Argentina posted a narrower
current account deficit of $2.97 billion in the third quarter,
the government said on Tuesday.
The latest figure was smaller than the revised $4.231
billion deficit posted in the third quarter of last year. The
deficit was $3.069 billion in the second quarter, revised up
from a previous reading of $2.679 billion.
The current account is the broadest measure of a country's
foreign transactions encompassing trade, services, and an array
of financial flows, including interest payments.
