BUENOS AIRES, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Argentina's industrial production contracted 4.1 percent in November from the same month a year earlier, national statistics agency Indec said on Wednesday, marking the tenth straight month of shrinking output.

The drop was less sharp than the median expectation for a 4.5 percent year-on-year decline in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Chris Reese)