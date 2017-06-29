BRIEF-Micron Technology sees Q4 revenue $5.70 bln-$6.10 bln
* Micron Technology Inc - sees Q4 revenue $5.70 billion - $6.10 billion
BUENOS AIRES, June 29 Argentina's industrial production rose 2.7 percent in May from the same month a year earlier, government statistics agency Indec said on Thursday, snapping a streak of 15 straight months of shrinking output.
That compared with median expectations in a Reuters poll of seven analysts for a 3.5 percent increase. (Reporting by Buenos Aires newsroom, writing by Luc Cohen, editing by G Crosse)
OTTAWA, June 29 Canada wants a single federal authority to assess the potential impact of oil pipelines and mines, officials said on Thursday, a move that could help quell protests that have blocked a series of major projects.