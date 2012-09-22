Argentine government says to keep working with IMF on data

* IMF warned Argentina to make swifter progress

* Economy minister: government advancing on new price index

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Argentina will keep working with the International Monetary Fund to improve its economic data, the economy minister said in remarks published on Saturday after the IMF warned the country to make swifter progress.

The IMF reprimanded Argentina on Tuesday for not taking the necessary steps to boost the quality of the inflation and economic growth data issued by the government’s INDEC statistics agency. Many private analysts deem the government’s economic statistics misleading.

In the government’s first response, Economy Minister Hernan Lorenzino told Pagina 12 newspaper: “We will continue to work as we have been with INDEC as part of an ongoing project to migrate toward a nationwide consumer price index.”

The center-left government is accused of under-reporting inflation since early 2007 for political gain and to reduce payments on its inflation-indexed debt.

Officials deny data manipulation although wage increases and welfare hikes have broadly matched private inflation estimates that more than double the official rate of roughly 10 percent per year.

The 2013 budget bill foresees 10.7 percent consumer inflation this year and 10.8 percent in 2013.

In 2010, President Cristina Fernandez unexpectedly asked the IMF, one of her favorite rhetorical punching bags, to send a technical mission to Argentina to help design a new nationwide consumer price index, raising hopes of improved data. But the move was later interpreted as a bid to buy time since the new index may not go into effect until 2014.

Lorenzino, who presented the budget bill to Congress this week, told Pagina 12 the government did not envision tapping credit markets next year and said any “excess” central bank reserves would be used for capital investments.

Fernandez’s administration has earmarked $7.97 billion in central bank reserves to repay debts to private creditors next year, marking a 40 percent increase from the figure seen in the 2012 budget.

Much of that would fund a roughly $4 billion payment on the country’s growth-linked warrants if the economy grows above the 3.26 percent threshold in 2012, as the budget bill indicates.

“The assumption is that there will be zero excess because growth of 3.4 percent is expected for this year, which means the coupon gets paid,” Lorenzino said. “The only way that there could be an excess is ... if there is lower growth.”

Several economic analysts have expressed doubts about whether the government will pay the coupon, suggesting it could at the last minute report economic growth below the 3.26 percent warrant payment threshold.