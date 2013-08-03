FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina's economic growth speeding up -President Fernandez
#Market News
August 3, 2013 / 6:26 PM / in 4 years

Argentina's economic growth speeding up -President Fernandez

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Argentina’s economic growth has picked up pace this year, President Cristina Fernandez said on Saturday.

Economic growth has been 4.9 percent so far this year, Fernandez said in a speech, without providing more details.

That’s higher than the 4.1 percent growth Fernandez said last month that Argentina had registered from January to May.

Argentina’s economic activity jumped 7.8 percent in May from a year earlier.

Latin America’s No. 3 economy grew just 1.9 percent in 2012 after expanding 8.9 percent in 2011, according to official data. This reflected weak global demand for its exports, a poor grains harvest, high inflation and the negative impact of currency and trade controls on investment.

