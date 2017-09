BUENOS AIRES, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Argentina’s economic activity rose 0.2 percent in November on the year, the government said on Friday, coming in slightly above expectations for a 0.1 percent rise.

The monthly EMAE economic activity index, which is a close proxy for gross domestic product, showed activity shrinking 0.1 percent on the month in November. (Reporting by Buenos Aires newsroom; Writing by Sarah Marsh)