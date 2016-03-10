FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentine economy contracted 3.5 pct in Q4 -Cabinet chief
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 10, 2016 / 12:02 PM / a year ago

Argentine economy contracted 3.5 pct in Q4 -Cabinet chief

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, March 10 (Reuters) - Argentina’s economy was “clearly in recession” toward the end of last year with gross domestic product contracting 3.5 percent in the fourth quarter, Cabinet chief Marcos Pena said late on Wednesday in a television appearance.

“We will have the official data soon. I‘m giving you a preview, but the final quarter of last year was clearly negative,” Pena said during a talk show on TV station C5N.

Pena did not specify if the fourth quarter contraction was measured against the third quarter or the fourth quarter of 2014.

President Mauricio Macri won office in November on a free-markets platform. He is reversing the protectionist policies of his predecessor, Cristina Fernandez, who was in power for eight years during which she saddled the economy with sweeping trade and currency controls.

Macri has lifted those controls and cut grains export taxes as part of his effort to get the economy moving by increasing foreign investment. (Reporting by Hugh Bronstein Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.