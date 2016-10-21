Argentina says fiscal deficit widened to 38.9 bln pesos in September

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Argentina posted a primary fiscal deficit of 38.9 billion pesos ($2.5 billion) in September, up from 37.2 billion pesos in August, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.

The primary budget balance, which measures government spending relative to income and does not include debt payments, is followed by the markets as an indicator of Argentina's ability to meet its financial obligations. ($1 = 15.3 Argentine pesos) (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Sandra Maler)