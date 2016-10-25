FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 25, 2016 / 8:00 PM / in 10 months

UPDATE 1-Argentina economic activity contracts in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds month-on-month economic activity, September trade balance figures)

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Argentina's economic activity shrank 2.6 percent in August from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday, in line with a median expectation for a 2.4 percent year-over-year drop in a Reuters poll.

Economic activity rose 0.2 over July, however, according to a statement from the official Indec statistics agency. That marked the first time since March that activity rose with respect to the previous month.

Indec also reported on Tuesday that Argentina had a trade surplus of $361 million in September versus a deficit of $357 million in the same month last year.

It revised the August 2016 trade surplus to $708 million from an earlier reported $705 million surplus. (Reporting by Luc Cohen and Maximilian Rizzi; Editing by Chris Reese and Dan Grebler)

