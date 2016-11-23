Argentina says fiscal deficit widened to 63 bln pesos in October

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Argentina posted a primary fiscal deficit of 63 billion pesos ($4.08 billion at the current exchange rate) in October, up from 38.9 billion pesos in September, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

The primary budget balance, which measures government spending relative to income and does not include debt payments, is followed by the markets as an indicator of Argentina's ability to meet its financial obligations. ($1 = 15.4210 Argentine pesos) (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Sandra Maler)