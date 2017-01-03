FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Argentina treasury minister to propose broad tax reform - La Nacion
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 3, 2017 / 1:29 PM / 8 months ago

Argentina treasury minister to propose broad tax reform - La Nacion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Argentina's new Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne said he would propose a broad tax reform focused on slashing taxes on salaries and banking in interviews with La Nacion and other local papers published on Tuesday.

Dujovne officially joined the government on Monday, a week after center-right President Mauricio Macri fired Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay citing differences in management style and split his job into two ministries, treasury and finance.

Dujovne said the tax burden on salaries was "ridiculous" at around 40 percent and pushed workers into the informal sector. He estimated that 35 percent of Argentina's economy was informal.

Dujovne's focus would be reducing costs to make Latin America's No. 3 economy competitive again, he said, adding he would need "a few months" to prepare a tax reform to propose to the rest of the cabinet.

While Dujovne has pledged continuity, he is viewed as more of a fiscal hawk than Prat-Gay, whose 2017 budget projection included a 4.2 percent deficit target, higher than the 3.3 percent initially promised by Macri.

Dujovne, former chief economist at Argentine bank Banco Galicia, reiterated plans to lower the deficit beyond 4.2 percent, using revenue from a tax amnesty program. He said he wanted to reinstate mid-year deficit goals and would have press conferences every two months.

"I aim to have very clear fiscal goals for this year, 2018, and 2019," Dujovne told La Nacion.

Macri's government has generally been praised by investors after more than a decade of leftist rule, but investment has lagged as Argentina's economy remains mired in recession with inflation expected to have ended 2016 at around 40 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.